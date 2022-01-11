BTCS (BTCS) and Its Peers Head to Head Survey

BTCS (OTCMKTS: BTCS) is one of 391 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare BTCS to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of BTCS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BTCS and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTCS 0 0 0 0 N/A BTCS Competitors 2524 12800 23678 643 2.57

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 39.08%. Given BTCS’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BTCS has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares BTCS and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTCS N/A -284.80% -161.73% BTCS Competitors -125.04% -141.45% -5.65%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BTCS and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BTCS N/A -$2.56 million -1.14 BTCS Competitors $1.75 billion $335.04 million -32.69

BTCS’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BTCS. BTCS is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

BTCS has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTCS’s rivals have a beta of -20.22, suggesting that their average share price is 2,122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BTCS rivals beat BTCS on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

BTCS Company Profile

BTCS, Inc. engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

