Bunicorn Price Hits $0.0474 (BUNI)

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One Bunicorn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0474 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bunicorn has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $160,412.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bunicorn has traded 30.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00060256 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00081823 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,209.02 or 0.07502940 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,438.28 or 0.99224010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00067725 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Bunicorn Coin Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Bunicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bunicorn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bunicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

