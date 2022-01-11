Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 550,500 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the November 30th total of 704,100 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Byrna Technologies stock opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. Byrna Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $30.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.28. The firm has a market cap of $281.24 million, a PE ratio of -91.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Byrna Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

