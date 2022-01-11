Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,705 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $165.88 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $192.70. The company has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 66.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.17.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.07.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total value of $7,808,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $182,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,177 shares of company stock valued at $29,108,265 over the last ninety days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

