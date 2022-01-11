Cairn Investment Group Inc. Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Columbia Sportswear comprises 1.8% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,834,000 after acquiring an additional 67,154 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 214,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,100,000 after purchasing an additional 43,074 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,786,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $91.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $114.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.97.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.03 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

In other news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $126,316.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

