Cairn Investment Group Inc. Purchases 4,880 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,966 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 2.2% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.2% during the third quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 46,834 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.9% during the third quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 80,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 37.3% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 44,075 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 11,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $81.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.68. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $39.70 and a 52 week high of $81.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.04%.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

