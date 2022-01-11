Cairn Investment Group Inc. Sells 335 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10,833.3% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 47.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth $51,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 36.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 154.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $268,368.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $96,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,926 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $55.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.26 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.83 and a 200-day moving average of $56.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 344.38 and a beta of 1.63.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.23) EPS. Analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALK has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

