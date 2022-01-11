Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.49. Calfrac Well Services shares last traded at C$5.30, with a volume of 66,046 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CFW. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.90 price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Calfrac Well Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Calfrac Well Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.29.

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$199.57 million and a PE ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.73.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$295.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$281.15 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 250,000 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.48, for a total value of C$1,370,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 829,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,545,606.69.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

