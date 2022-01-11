Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 14,733 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,733 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TEVA. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 14,170,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,800 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,040,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,794,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,728,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980,002 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,147,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780,234 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,187,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,158,000 after acquiring an additional 486,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TEVA. TheStreet upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $13.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.19.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.47%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

