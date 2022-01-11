Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,847 Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omeros were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Omeros in the 3rd quarter valued at about $415,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Omeros by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 65,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 11,057 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Omeros by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Omeros by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Omeros by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group cut shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wedbush cut shares of Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Shares of OMER stock opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average of $11.23. Omeros Co. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $394.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.67.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omeros Co. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

