Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 828 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DASH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 46.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442,806 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 196.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,845,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,123,000 after buying an additional 3,211,970 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 448.3% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,359,000 after buying an additional 2,252,833 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 42.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,379,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,075,000 after buying an additional 2,213,829 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 256.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,612,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,847,000 after buying an additional 1,879,859 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DASH shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.68.

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.74, for a total transaction of $248,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $5,400,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,597,286 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,672,064 over the last ninety days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $133.45 on Tuesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $257.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.34. The company has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.97.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.