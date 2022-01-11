Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 8.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 71,807 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 15,723 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 12.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 8.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.04. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $42.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.56 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.22%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

