Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 36.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $60,687.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $29,700.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,736 shares of company stock valued at $350,066 in the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FLGT opened at $84.95 on Tuesday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.80 and a 1-year high of $189.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.31 and a 200 day moving average of $89.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $2.63. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 67.68%. The company had revenue of $227.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

