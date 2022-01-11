Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 299 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,671 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,476,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $116,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,209,618 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $74,287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,070 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,245,000 after acquiring an additional 41,434 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 684,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,003,000 after acquiring an additional 116,446 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,716 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after acquiring an additional 36,829 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCOM opened at $37.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day moving average is $33.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $104.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.18 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 14.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dime Community Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $42,032.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $51,611.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,113 shares of company stock worth $2,357,803. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

