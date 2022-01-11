Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes $598,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 28.4% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth about $1,267,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 1,293.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 16.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 119,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 16,996 shares during the period.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - September alerts:

NYSEARCA:USEP opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average of $28.27. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September has a 1-year low of $26.83 and a 1-year high of $28.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.