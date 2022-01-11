Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$37.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FM has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a buy rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, CSFB set a C$25.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$35.15.

Shares of FM stock opened at C$31.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.89. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$19.21 and a one year high of C$35.07. The firm has a market cap of C$21.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.28.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.28 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.0099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total value of C$330,289.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$464,714.30.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

