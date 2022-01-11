Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Position in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,468,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,092 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Assembly Biosciences were worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 72.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 36,904 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 21.8% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 27,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 106.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 89,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 46,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 1,091.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 95,635 shares in the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $7.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $101.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.69.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ASMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assembly Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.35.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

