Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,677 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $5,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth about $350,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 637.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 29,091 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,586,246.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $2,034,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,784 shares of company stock worth $6,988,982. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Shares of KLIC opened at $58.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.24. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.06 and a 1 year high of $75.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.93.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.