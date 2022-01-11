Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $4.40 Million Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,020 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $129.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.96 and a 200-day moving average of $116.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.20 and a fifty-two week high of $130.25.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.16%.

NTRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northern Trust from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.80.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $1,504,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total transaction of $500,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,420 shares of company stock valued at $9,142,378 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

