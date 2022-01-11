Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Lowers Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in ResMed during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ResMed by 32.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in ResMed by 18.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total value of $1,450,132.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.52, for a total transaction of $2,052,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,191 shares of company stock valued at $11,789,213 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed stock opened at $237.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $179.37 and a one year high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.13.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

