Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 5,900 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in General Motors by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 823 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in General Motors by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 8,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.35.

GM opened at $61.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.19. General Motors has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $468,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $612,793.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

