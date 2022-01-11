Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at CIBC

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CFPZF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Canfor from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on Canfor from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.83.

Shares of Canfor stock opened at $24.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.83. Canfor has a fifty-two week low of $17.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

