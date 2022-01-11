Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target Increased to C$44.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CFP has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canfor from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Canfor from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canfor from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canfor presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$43.50.

Canfor stock opened at C$30.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.25. Canfor has a fifty-two week low of C$21.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.54 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$1.68 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Canfor will post 5.2099997 earnings per share for the current year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

