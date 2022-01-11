Cannae Holdings Inc. Has $1.24 Billion Stock Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Cannae Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the quarter. Ceridian HCM makes up 37.1% of Cannae Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cannae Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Ceridian HCM worth $1,238,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at about $6,042,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 14.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 33.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the second quarter valued at about $366,000.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total value of $665,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $52,685,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 549,728 shares of company stock worth $58,659,092 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.25.

NYSE CDAY opened at $89.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.18 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.72 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

