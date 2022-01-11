Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its price target trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from C$18.00 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CGC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cowen downgraded Canopy Growth from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.69 to $21.60 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an underweight rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.10.

Canopy Growth stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.95. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average is $14.99.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 201.25%. The business had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the second quarter valued at about $51,282,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 240.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,376,000 after buying an additional 1,343,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 34.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,813,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,991,000 after buying an additional 722,277 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 144.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,219,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 720,238 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 90.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 802,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,125,000 after purchasing an additional 381,811 shares during the period. 14.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

