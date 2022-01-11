Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 34.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,984,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338,519 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,137 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,497,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,020,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,333,000 after acquiring an additional 643,723 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 183.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 804,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,911,000 after acquiring an additional 520,107 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $51.03 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 50.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.90.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

