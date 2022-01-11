Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock Price Down 4%

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) was down 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.55 and last traded at $38.64. Approximately 6,388 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 236,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.23.

Several brokerages have commented on CSTL. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -32.98 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.76.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $314,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $157,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,952 in the last three months. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 161.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 84.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $113,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

