Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,047 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NASDAQ:HON opened at $213.46 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.55 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.64.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.08.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.