Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys 5,087 Shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SuRo Capital worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in SuRo Capital by 634.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 542,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 468,346 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SuRo Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,006,000. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in SuRo Capital by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 729,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,840,000 after purchasing an additional 160,662 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in SuRo Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SuRo Capital by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 42,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of SuRo Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SuRo Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SuRo Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Klein acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $117,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Allison Green acquired 5,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $74,773.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SSSS opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.15. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $363.79 million, a P/E ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.97.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 10,823.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 46.2%. This is an increase from SuRo Capital’s previous — dividend of $0.25. SuRo Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.15%.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

