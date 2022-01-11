Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 5,972 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth about $1,516,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 56,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 44.3% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% during the third quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MKC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $94.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $98.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.67%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $31,850.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

