Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 57.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Okta by 3,800.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 74,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,143,000 after buying an additional 72,249 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Okta by 52.1% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in Okta during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,548,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 5.7% during the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Okta during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,571,000. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 18,392 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $4,781,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $4,043,348.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,549 shares of company stock valued at $18,964,162 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $201.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.47 and a 200 day moving average of $241.68. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.02 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

OKTA has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.92.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

