Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,461,656 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 247,231 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $60,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CATY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 8.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,331,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,403,000 after acquiring an additional 108,250 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 994,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,142,000 after acquiring an additional 52,863 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 12.3% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $128,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CATY opened at $46.40 on Tuesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $46.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.66%.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

