Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 492,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,189 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $61,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at about $116,871,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at about $343,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at about $867,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 253,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $122.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $87.00 and a one year high of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.93%.

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $264,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.09.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

