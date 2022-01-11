CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,921 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDK. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $42.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.30. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.05 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 119.09% and a net margin of 61.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDK. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

