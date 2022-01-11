Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.75 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. is developing agents to detect, treat and monitor a broad spectrum of cancers. It uses a novel phospholipid ether platform technology as a targeted delivery and retention vehicle. Cellectar Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

CLRB opened at $0.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $42.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.58.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 221.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 16,413 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 325.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 93,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 354.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 81,406 shares in the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

