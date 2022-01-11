Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the third quarter worth $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the third quarter worth $61,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 100.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the second quarter worth $125,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,876,497.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CELH stock opened at $49.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.75. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $110.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 451.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $94.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

CELH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Celsius from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.67.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

