Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Trading 9.4% Higher

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s stock price traded up 9.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.37 and last traded at $54.37. 46,355 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,352,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.71.

CELH has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Celsius from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.67.

Get Celsius alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 483.13 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.75.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $94.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,876,497.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Celsius by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 393.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 75,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 60,458 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Celsius by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.