Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Cerner were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Cerner in the third quarter valued at $1,058,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cerner by 3.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Cerner in the third quarter valued at $4,233,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 119.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 239,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,871,000 after purchasing an additional 129,982 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 9.7% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $92.30 on Tuesday. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $67.96 and a twelve month high of $93.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.09 and a 200-day moving average of $77.39. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 62.79%.

CERN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Edward Jones cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.64.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

