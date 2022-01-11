CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,725 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.17% of CGI worth $35,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CGI by 101.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,820,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,984 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in CGI by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,992,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,076,000 after purchasing an additional 811,595 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in CGI during the second quarter worth approximately $16,355,929,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in CGI by 5.1% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,015,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,427,000 after purchasing an additional 146,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in CGI during the second quarter worth approximately $12,452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GIB stock opened at $83.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.75. CGI Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.58 and a 1-year high of $93.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
GIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$132.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.75.
CGI Profile
CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).
