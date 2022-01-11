CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,725 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.17% of CGI worth $35,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CGI by 101.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,820,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,984 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in CGI by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,992,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,076,000 after purchasing an additional 811,595 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in CGI during the second quarter worth approximately $16,355,929,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in CGI by 5.1% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,015,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,427,000 after purchasing an additional 146,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in CGI during the second quarter worth approximately $12,452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $83.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.75. CGI Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.58 and a 1-year high of $93.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$132.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.75.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

