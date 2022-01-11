Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 102,060 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $71,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in Chart Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 5,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Chart Industries by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.44.

Chart Industries stock opened at $136.95 on Tuesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.65 and a 52 week high of $206.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.56.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.10 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 6.25%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

