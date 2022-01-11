ChatCoin (CHAT) Market Cap Reaches $916,177.50

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $916,177.50 and approximately $20,330.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,804.07 or 0.99964491 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00090872 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007250 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00032241 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00030295 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.42 or 0.00806703 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

