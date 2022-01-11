Chiliz (CHZ) Market Cap Hits $1.47 Billion

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Chiliz has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. One Chiliz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000594 BTC on major exchanges. Chiliz has a total market cap of $1.47 billion and $136.82 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chiliz alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00063118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005651 BTC.

Chiliz Coin Profile

Chiliz is a coin. It launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,954,919,766 coins. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz . The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.