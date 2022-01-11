China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Short Interest Update

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,900 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the November 30th total of 428,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 133.6 days.

OTCMKTS:JINFF opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.75. China Gold International Resources has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $3.65.

About China Gold International Resources

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. engages in acquisition, development and exploration of gold and base metal mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes CSH Gold Mine and Jiama Copper Gold Polymetallic Mine. The company was founded on May 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

