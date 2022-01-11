China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Short Interest Update

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,900 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the November 30th total of 428,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 133.6 days.
OTCMKTS:JINFF opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.75. China Gold International Resources has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $3.65.
About China Gold International Resources
