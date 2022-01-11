China Resources Beer (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.96

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.96 and last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 32376 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.83.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised China Resources Beer from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.04.

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products under the Snow and Heineken brands. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 70 breweries in 25 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

