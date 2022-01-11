Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,350,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,560 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $234,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Chubb by 1.7% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 5.6% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 58,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,118,000 after purchasing an additional 179,230 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.94.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CB opened at $198.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $144.00 and a 12-month high of $201.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

