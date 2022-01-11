CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $20.11 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,140 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $20,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 150,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at about $958,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 229,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.48.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $55.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.89 and a 200 day moving average of $47.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $29.68 and a 1-year high of $56.06.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.