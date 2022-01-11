CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $41.41 Million Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60,370 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $41,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in TransUnion by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $109.38 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a one year low of $83.11 and a one year high of $125.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.74 and a 200-day moving average of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 1.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

In other TransUnion news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,567 shares of company stock valued at $5,192,812. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

