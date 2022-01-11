CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $46.56 Million Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,197,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 299,920 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.51% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $46,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AQN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,888,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,165,000 after buying an additional 3,830,020 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,448,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,967 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,377,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,876 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,940,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,151 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,382,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.40. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.87.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $528.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.10%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AQN shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

