CIBC Boosts AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target to C$34.00

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ATGFF. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.22.

Get AltaGas alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ATGFF traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,451. AltaGas has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.47.

AltaGas Ltd. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Power and Utilities. The Gas segment business gathers, processes, transports, stores and markets natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Power segment consists of operating conventional and renewable power including wind, run-of-river hydro and biomass.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.