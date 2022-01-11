CIBC Boosts Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target to C$10.50

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its target price hoisted by analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.51% from the company’s current price.

CHE.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$12.00 price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.64.

Shares of CHE.UN traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.42. The company had a trading volume of 230,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,164. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$6.01 and a 1-year high of C$8.70. The stock has a market cap of C$771.06 million and a PE ratio of -9.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.63.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

