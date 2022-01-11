CIBC Boosts Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target to C$10.50

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its target price hoisted by analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.51% from the company’s current price.

CHE.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$12.00 price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.64.

Shares of CHE.UN traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.42. The company had a trading volume of 230,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,164. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$6.01 and a 1-year high of C$8.70. The stock has a market cap of C$771.06 million and a PE ratio of -9.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.63.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

